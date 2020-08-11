Kelso school board approves plan for online start, passes $73.6 million budget

The Kelso School Board Monday night officially approved a plan to return to school virtually and passed a $73.6 million budget for 2020-21 academic year.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said developing the reopening plan was arduous and emotional, but it is well put together.
“There isn’t a script. There isn’t a playbook for this process,” she told the board.
The school reopening plan, which details cleaning procedures and health check-ins along with other measures, passed unanimously.
Board member Ron Huntington said while he was “not a fan of online only for young kids” the state Department of Health was very clear in its recommendation that all classes start virtually.
“For having bad options, you guys did a phenomenal job (with the plan),” he said.
Secondary students will now start on Sept. 8. Elementary students begin Sept. 11 to give teachers more time to prepare for distance learning.
Kelso band director Daniel Hartley asked the board and administrators what would happen with classes like music, PE and library.
Director of teaching and learning Kim Yore said every class would get half an hour of zoom-based instruction two times a week with music and PE teachers. As for library, she said librarians would help teach technology skills and also get extra training to act as tech support in their buildings.
Yore said “online learning 2.0” will be much more structured than in the spring and will include more real-time instruction.
Students' school days will look similar to in-person, Yore said. For elementary school students, the day will start with a whole class Zoom check in, then small-group Zooms. A 90-minute lunch time will give families time to pick up a school lunch if needed, she said.
In middle and high school, students would log into Zoom for each period, Yore said. High schoolers will be graded A, B, C or incomplete. They could not get a D or F, she said.
After a workshop, the board also passed the district’s $73.6 million budget. That’s about $3 million more than last year and $3.3 million more than the year before, according to budget documents.
Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund called it a status quo budget, because there were no major changes.
Estimated revenue is just below the expected expenditures at $73.3 million. According to budget documents, the new revenue is coming from salary and benefit increases from the Legislature and federal CARES Act funding to support distance learning.
That leaves an expect gap of about $494,000, but it’s likely that “will not materialize unless unexpected circumstances and conditions create require spending beyond normal circumstances,” according to budget documents.
However, Westlund warned that next year “may be like no other school year we have ever experienced due to COVID-19.”
“If we weren’t looking at COVID, I would say this is a balanced budget,” Westlund said.
Also Monday night, the school board approved the Huntington Middle School modernization design, which includes upgraded mechanical and HVAC systems, a new roof, windows, flooring and ceiling, technology, fire sprinklers and entry vestibule for better security. A new gym will be added onto the side of the building. Construction is planned to start next July.
However, the board also approved a change order that adds about $680,000 to the Lexington Elementary project for permit changes and added items. But the change is within the project budget contingency, according to Westlund.
According to an affirmative action report shared at the meeting, the district is meeting goals for women in all job categories, but is not meeting targets for minority populations in all categories.
There are no Asian or Pacific Islander, Native American, Hispanic, Black, or multi-racial employees at the certificated administrator level or the classified supervisors level, according to the report. About 4.8% of the certificated teachers identify in one of those racial categories and 6.1% of classified staff do the same.
And the board passed a resolution allowing the district to start the application process to get reimbursement for protective personal equipment and cleaning supplies purchased for COVID-19 under the CARES Act.
Tack’s yearly performance review rated her as proficient or distinguished in each category, Board President Mike Haas said, including advocating for student learning, communication, engagement and managing fiscal resources.
“Thank you for your great work,” he said. “We will continue this process this year. I think it’s a great thing for us to work together.”
