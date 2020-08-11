Kelso school board approves plan for online start, passes $73.6 million budget

Yore said “online learning 2.0” will be much more structured than in the spring and will include more real-time instruction.

Students' school days will look similar to in-person, Yore said. For elementary school students, the day will start with a whole class Zoom check in, then small-group Zooms. A 90-minute lunch time will give families time to pick up a school lunch if needed, she said.

In middle and high school, students would log into Zoom for each period, Yore said. High schoolers will be graded A, B, C or incomplete. They could not get a D or F, she said.

After a workshop, the board also passed the district’s $73.6 million budget. That’s about $3 million more than last year and $3.3 million more than the year before, according to budget documents.

Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund called it a status quo budget, because there were no major changes.

Estimated revenue is just below the expected expenditures at $73.3 million. According to budget documents, the new revenue is coming from salary and benefit increases from the Legislature and federal CARES Act funding to support distance learning.