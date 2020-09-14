Kelso School Board approves hybrid timeline that has K-2 partially back Sept. 28

The days when students are not physically in classrooms, they will do remote learning from home, Tack said. She said higher grades will return one day a week to start to help work out the new systems that need to be in place for safe in-person learning without overwhelming staff.

Groups will be divided by last name, with last names A-K attending in person Monday and Tuesday and last names L-Z attending Thursday and Friday, once students enter the two-day per week model.

When students are in the one day per week stage of re-entry, last names A-E will be in school Mondays, last names F-K in school Tuesdays, last names L-Ri in class Thursday and last names Ro-Z in the building Friday.

In all stages of the hybrid model, Wednesday would be reserved for students that teachers identify as needing extra help.

Agenda documents noted that families who have children with multiple last names can work with the schools to coordinate schedules.

The board also heard reports on summer learning, athletics for the upcoming year, a preliminary enrollment report and a report on the progress the district is making toward reopening schools.