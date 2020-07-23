Kelso road line painting to start Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists should be aware of wet paint in Kelso starting Sunday, as a citywide road striping project is set to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to a City of Kelso press release, drivers near the lead buffer truck should wait until the last truck has passed before entering the roadway.

And anyone driving behind the painting trucks, or traveling opposite of the painting operation, should not cross the paint lines, as it's illegal to drive across freshly applied markings, the press release said.

While drying times depend on the weather, the paint usually dries in five minutes, and "if vehicles do need to exit the roadway, they should proceed slowly at a 90-degree angle," the press release said.

