Kelso resident sought for Cowlitz County Mosquito Control District

The Cowlitz County Mosquito Control District is seeking a volunteer to help guide the organization.
Members of the district meet two to four times a year and advise the Cowlitz County commissioners on mosquito control issues.
The district reduces the local mosquito population by setting hundreds of traps and dispensing “an ultra low-volume fogger” in target areas, according to its website.
The volunteer must live within the Kelso city limits. The application is available on the city’s website kelso.gov/city-council/boards. It also can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
