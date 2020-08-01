Kelso releases draft school reopening plan, Kalama to recommend remote start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso students may start the academic year in school one or two days a week under a hybrid schedule that staff began circulating to parents Friday, and Kalama students likely will start the year completely online.

“Although we are still working on our return to school plan ... we are getting closer to a version we believe is the best possible given the conditions of our county and working within state guidelines,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a letter to parents.

Students would be grouped by last name and have an assigned day to come into school, according to the plan.

Grades K-2 would be in school buildings two days a week, in classes of fewer than 10 students. Students in grades 3-12 would attend classes in person one day a week, in groups of less than eight. On off days, they would do online learning, and Wednesday would be online for all grades. That would allow staff to give specific student support, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.

Teachers would identify students who need extra support either in person or through Zoom, Nerland said. The specifics are still in development.