Kelso puts time capsule in new Lexington Elementary School

As the new Lexington Elementary School nears completion, Kelso School District staff hid a surprise for future students to find: a time capsule.

Under the main stairwell, before the space was sealed off, district staff put a bag of items under the stairs for “future generations to find” whenever the school is next renovated.

The time capsule includes:

the district bond flyer that helped pass the $98.6 million bond in February 2018

the mission, vision, and identity documents for the new school

a list of recent construction updates

a year’s worth of Hilander Highlights newsletters

a recent copy of The Daily News

a FORMA Construction sweatshirt

posters of the public awareness safety campaign during COVID-19

school and district-branded face masks

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack dropped some of the items under the stairs and said with the historic year the district has had, she wanted to “capture this unique time of COVID and the incredible opportunity of opening a new school, which is rare, and place them in a time capsule to capture this moment in history.”

The Lexington building, built for 950 students, will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries and will be finished in July. The budget is about $35.5 million, including $11 million in state matching funds.

