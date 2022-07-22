Kelso Public Library sees visits and events return to pre-pandemic levels

After two years of readjusting and struggling with COVID-19, the Kelso Public Library is revamping its in-person programs this summer.

Every Thursday this summer, the Kelso Public Library has drawn young kids to the library storefronts at the Three Rivers Mall for either Adventure Camp or Arts Camp activities. The most recent camp involved making paper collages inspired by the paintings of Henri Matisse.

The camp activities are an extension of the library's summer reading program theme of Read Beyond the Beaten Path and are one of the most visible efforts the library has undertaken to draw in more patrons.

"We want to get the idea out there that we're about a lot more than books, so we are making these programs to highlight the different areas of our collection," Library Director Natalee Corbett said.

Libraries in Longview, Kelso and across Washington have struggled to build back to their event and circulation levels from before the pandemic. Kelso is in the last phases of its recovery: in June the library had more than 2,500 items checked out for the first time since January 2020.

The rise in events and circulation is supported by an influx of new staff members the library has received over the last year. The city hired a new children's librarian at the end of 2021 and a library assistant to lead the adult programming events in May.

"It does feel like even since May, more people have been coming into the library. People are getting to these events at the normal amounts," library assistant Erik Moser said.

The adult programs that Moser helped launch include monthly book clubs that meet at the library and adult summer reading program, with a similar outdoor camping theme to the kids' program and book tracking through the Reader Zone app.

The library has been running a nature photography competition across the summer, with a deadline to submit photos on Aug. 10. Patrons at the library can vote on their favorite picture on Aug. 12, with the winning entry set to be developed and framed in the library.

Corbett said the heavy camping themes for the summer programs were based on the interests of Kelso residents.

"We get good ideas from what circulates in our collection. We take a lot of feedback from patrons that are in the library and I try to be in the wider community as much as I can," Corbett said.

Additional programs and events are in the works for the fall. The library is shifting back to in-person craft nights instead of the take-home maker kits for small projects. The computer stations in the center of the library will be brought online over the next few weeks along with virtual reality headsets, which the library received grant funding to add to its collection in 2019 but haven't yet made their debut.

Corbett said that around Halloween, the library plans to hold a harvest festival for Kelso families to attend for the first time in years.