Kelso police seeking public's help identifying shoplift, hit-and-run suspect

Kelso police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting, hit and run and felony eluding Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to Wilco Farm Stores in Kelso just before 11 a.m. Wednesday on a shoplifting call. The suspect fled in a black Mercedes sedan with no license plates.

While fleeing, she struck an uninvolved vehicle causing "significant property damage and possible injuries," the press release said. The suspect fled the collision as well, was located a few minutes later and then fled a traffic stop. The incident did not meet parameters for a vehicle pursuit, so the police stopped trying to stop the vehicle.

The pictures of the black Mercedes are pre-collision, so now the car should have "potentially significant front end damage."

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person, police are asking they contact Officer Sarah Brent at sbrent@kelso.gov. Reference case number 21-3259.

