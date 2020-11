The Kelso Police are asking for the public's help finding 72-year-old Carol Charette.

Charette's family and friends have been unable to contact her for several days and they are worried for her well-being, according to a police Facebook post.

She does not have a vehicle and left her phone and purse at home. Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 360-423-1270.

