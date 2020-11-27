Kelso police record raise brings them level with other city clerks

A new two-year contract between the city of Kelso and the Kelso police records specialists’ is meant to bring their wages up to the same level as other city employees in similar positions, city officials said.

The contract with the Kelso Police Association representing police records specialists grants a 10% raise over the 2020 salary and a 2.5% raise over the 2021 salary in 2022. The contract runs Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said at the Nov. 17 city council meeting that there are three full-time employees under the contract.

“One of the goals council gave me was to make sure we were paying competitive wages,’ Hamilton said. “Their agreement was a little behind so we re-classed them and updated the contract.”

The council passed the contract unanimously. It will add $13,000 to the 2021 budget. According to the city website, police recorders make between $36,000 and $45,000 annually.

The previous contract also offered a $50 per month compensation for having at least a two-year college degree. The new contract expands that benefit, offering a 1% increase for a two-year college degree equivalency, a 2% increase for a two-year college degree and a 3% increase for a four-year college degree.