Kelso police record raise brings them level with other city clerks

A new two-year contract between the city of Kelso and the Kelso police records specialists’ is meant to bring their wages up to the same level as other city employees in similar positions, city officials said.
The contract with the Kelso Police Association representing police records specialists grants a 10% raise over the 2020 salary and a 2.5% raise over the 2021 salary in 2022. The contract runs Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said at the Nov. 17 city council meeting that there are three full-time employees under the contract.
“One of the goals council gave me was to make sure we were paying competitive wages,’ Hamilton said. “Their agreement was a little behind so we re-classed them and updated the contract.”
The council passed the contract unanimously. It will add $13,000 to the 2021 budget. According to the city website, police recorders make between $36,000 and $45,000 annually.
The previous contract also offered a $50 per month compensation for having at least a two-year college degree. The new contract expands that benefit, offering a 1% increase for a two-year college degree equivalency, a 2% increase for a two-year college degree and a 3% increase for a four-year college degree.
It also adds a 6% raise to the base salary after 15 years of service. The previous contract offered a 2% raise after five years of service and a 4% raise after 10 years of service.
Finally, the new contracts gives the records clerk and evidence clerk $150 extra per month as an incentive instead of $100.
Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher said he fully supported the raises, because the police records staff has been compensated at a lesser rate than other clerical staff in the city “for number of years.”
At the meeting, Councilmember Keenan Harvey said the raise was well-deserved, because “this is the same group of people working as essential employees throughout the COVID pandemic to process fingerprinting and concealed pistol licenses, do background checks and paperwork.
“They’ve been working really, really hard through challenging times for the city,” he said.
