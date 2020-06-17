Kelso police cancel National Night Out due to COVID-19

×
Kelso Police have cancelled their annual National Night Out event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelso police chief Darr Kirk told the City Council Tuesday.
The event aims to introduce community members to their public safety officials and improve crime prevention.
Kirk said he will try to recognize the night in some way, but there would be no in-person event.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
