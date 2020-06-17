You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kelso police cancel National Night Out due to COVID-19
0 comments

Kelso police cancel National Night Out due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
nno1.jpg

Kids take a ride on the Association of Rapscallion River Rats' fleet of pirate ships around Tam O'Shanter Park on Tuesday night as part of Kelso's 2015 National Night Out party.

 Brooks Johnson, The Daily News

Kelso Police have cancelled their annual National Night Out event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelso police chief Darr Kirk told the City Council Tuesday.

The event aims to introduce community members to their public safety officials and improve crime prevention.

Kirk said he will try to recognize the night in some way, but there would be no in-person event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News