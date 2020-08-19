You are the owner of this article.
Kelso police asking for public’s help locating man with warrant for child rape, molestation
Kelso police asking for public's help locating man with warrant for child rape, molestation

Eric Sean Roloson

The Kelso Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Eric Sean Roloson, who has a felony arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

 Kelso Police Department

The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Eric Sean Roloson, who has felony warrants for two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

According to a press release, Roloson, 40, may be driving a gray 2005 Ford Expedition, WA license plate AHK0977. He is believed to have been in Cowlitz County recently, but also has family connections in Hawaii and may have fled there, the press release said.

A warrant for Roloson’s arrest was issued in Cowlitz County on March 25.

The two alleged victims were both less than 12 years old at the time of the assaults and were known to Roloson, according to court documents. The alleged assaults occurred between 2012 and December 2019 at various houses in Kelso, Long Beach and Portland, according to court documents.

Roloson is a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to court documents.

Anyone with information should call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 reference case number KEPD 20-212 or call the U.S. Marshals at 360-750-7523.

