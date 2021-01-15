Kelso police asking for information on missing man

Kelso police are asking for information about or sightings of a man missing since Jan. 7.

Joshua Dean Frazier, 30, was last seen at 8:37 p.m. on Jan. 7 walking north in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue North, near Holt's Quik Chek Market.

The family planned a search party to look for Frazier, at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16. Participants can meet under the bridge near Holt's Quik Chek Market.

When Frazier wasn't seen all weekend, the police were notified on Monday, Jan. 11.

Sgt. Kevin Tate with the Kelso police said he and another officer have searched the area and conducted interviews with potential witnesses. Officers added Frazier to the national database of missing persons.

Tate said Frazier is considered missing because "something out of the ordinary has created concern."

"In this case, it's the fact that he was severely depressed," said Tate.

He added that Frazier has also not been using "electronic media" like he usually does.