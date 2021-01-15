Kelso police asking for information on missing man

Kelso police are asking for information about or sightings of a man missing since Jan. 7.
Joshua Dean Frazier, 30, was last seen at 8:37 p.m. on Jan. 7 walking north in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue North, near Holt's Quik Chek Market.
The family planned a search party to look for Frazier, at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16. Participants can meet under the bridge near Holt's Quik Chek Market.
When Frazier wasn't seen all weekend, the police were notified on Monday, Jan. 11.
Sgt. Kevin Tate with the Kelso police said he and another officer have searched the area and conducted interviews with potential witnesses. Officers added Frazier to the national database of missing persons.
Tate said Frazier is considered missing because "something out of the ordinary has created concern."
"In this case, it's the fact that he was severely depressed," said Tate.
He added that Frazier has also not been using "electronic media" like he usually does.
Frazier's mother, Cynthia Gibbons, said Frazier went into the convivence store to buy a drink. When he exited the store, he got into his friend's car, then immediately exited the vehicle and told his friend he would meet her at home.
Gibbons said Frazier did not have his keys or wallet, because he was expecting to go home. She said he is always in contact with his brother and that not hearing from Frazier is unusual.
Frazier is 6'1" tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on his hands, arms and back and has very short hair. Frazier was last seen wearing a tan hat, black shirt, dark gray Carhart jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information or who has seen Frazier is asked to call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.