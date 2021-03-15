Kelso police ask for help identifying prowl suspects

Kelso police are asking residents to be vigilant after two suspects were caught on video early Saturday morning prowling in the 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue.

A Ring doorbell security video posted on the Kelso Police Department's Facebook page shows one suspect looking at items under a tarp on the porch before leaving, while another suspect waits on the sidewalk. Kelso police wrote in the post that people should be mindful of items visible outside that could attract thieves.