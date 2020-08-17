Kelso police arrest suspect in back-to-back Saturday robberies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso Police on Saturday arrested a transient man who claims to be from Tacoma after he allegedly robbed the Comfort Inn and a McDonalds earlier that evening.

Police believe Kendall Monroe Godwin, 31, took cash from both locations, Kelso PD chief Darr Kirk said. Citing the active investigation, Kirk declined to specify how much was taken.

The hotel was robbed first, but the 911 call from McDonalds came in a few minutes before the hotel’s call.

According to a Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller from Comfort Inn, a man dressed in black came to the 911 caller’s desk with a gun and demanded money. After the suspect left the hotel on foot, a 911 caller at a McDonalds in the 300 block of Kelso Drive reported someone had jumped through the drive-through window with a gun and taken money from the register.

“The McDonalds 911 call came in slightly ahead of the hotel one, but we knew when the second one came in they were likely related,” Kirk said.

Longview Police officers assisted with the pursuit and brought in a dog that tracked Godwin to a wooded area near Kelso Drive, where he was arrested.

Kelso police booked Godwin into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Kirk said police believe he is the lone suspect in the robberies.

