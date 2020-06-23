Kelso police arrest Monday night robbery suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelso police arrested a Kelso man Monday evening after he allegedly robbed a grocery / convenience store on Pacific Avenue.

Brian Lee Auchenbach, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery. No one was injured in the incident, and Auchenbach appeared to leave the store without actually taking anything, according to Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk.

A customer at The Family Daily Store called 911 at 10 p.m. Monday night and said Auchenbach had demanded all the money from the store till, Kirk said. According to 911 dispatch call logs, a caller reported that Auchenbach said "No one will get hurt if you just give me what I want."

Auchenbach said he had a knife, but never brandished it, Kirk said.

Kelso officers arrived a couple of minutes later and caught Auchenbach as he was leaving, Kirk said. Auchenbach was detained at gunpoint but did not resist officers.

Three other customers in or around the store were briefly detained and released as police tried to identify the robber, Kirk said.

