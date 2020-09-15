Kelso police arrest man suspected of setting two fires in city

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With help from local residents and security camera footage, Kelso police Monday arrested a local man suspected of setting two fires in the city earlier that day.

Andnick Andreas, 26, allegedly tried to light bushes and trees on fire at two separate locations in the area around Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street in Kelso, said Police Chief Darr Kirk.

"He actually got one bush to ignite and burn somewhat. Some neighbors came out to help put it out ... and he fled the scene," Kirk said.

Local firefighters also responded to the scene of the fires to extinguish the blaze.

Police spoke with witnesses who saw Andreas set the fire, and they used security footage to confirm his identity, Kirk said. Officers then searched the area for "a couple of hours" but were unable to find Andreas, he said.

A call from a Kelso resident later in the day "tipped us off" that Andreas was seen in the area of Fifth Street and Ash, where police located him, Kirk said.

"We had great help from out community to plan out where he had gone, and we ended up finding him."