Kelso plan to replace rail crossings held up

“Right now it is the goofiest access to that area that I’ve ever seen,” Futcher said. “You feel like you’re going to roll your car going over the road between the railroad tracks and South Pacific. It’s a horrible intersection.”

Additionally, there is concern that a stopped train could block emergency vehicles from accessing the area. Although Mortensen acknowledges that in certain situations current construction could block a fire truck, he described the concern as “a probability issue.”

“We could prepare for an asteroid hitting the earth, but I doubt we’re going to do that,” Mortensen told TDN.

Futcher also expressed frustration that Mortensen looked into re-allocating the money to a highway project in Woodland. Mortensen confirmed this in an interview, arguing that improving the “disaster” that is exit 21 would address a more pressing issue and would be a better use of taxpayer money.

“It just made us feel like the project we’re trying to do isn’t important to the commissioners,” Futcher said. “There’s tools that we’re given to make progress for the public good, and this particular tool, eminent domain, is just one that’s not in favor by at least Commissioner Mortensen.”