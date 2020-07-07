Kelso plan to replace rail crossings held up

Kelso’s plan to close two dangerous at-grade railroad crossings and redirect cars and pedestrians to a safer bridge at Hazel Street has been held up due to disagreements between city and county officials over property rights and the public good.
The construction of the overpass requires the acquisition of at least 10 private properties, but Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen, a staunch conservative, has been unwilling to use the government’s constitutionally sanctioned power of eminent domain to do so. Since the project involves an unincorporated area, the city and county must work together.
By providing safer access to land between the Three Rivers Golf Course and the Cowlitz River, city officials view the project as an economic opportunity to encourage housing development. One developer is already in the permitting process to build a 54-lot residential subdivision and told The Daily News that the overpass is an important part of the plan.
“That’s the usual sort of garbage standard boilerplate argument,” counters Mortensen, noting that he doesn’t view the project as providing significant public good to warrant the taking of private property.
Despite years of work and $25 million allocated from the state, City Council member David Futcher said the project “hit a wall” due to Mortensen’s opposition.. He noted that the project is also about public safety.
“Right now it is the goofiest access to that area that I’ve ever seen,” Futcher said. “You feel like you’re going to roll your car going over the road between the railroad tracks and South Pacific. It’s a horrible intersection.”
Additionally, there is concern that a stopped train could block emergency vehicles from accessing the area. Although Mortensen acknowledges that in certain situations current construction could block a fire truck, he described the concern as “a probability issue.”
“We could prepare for an asteroid hitting the earth, but I doubt we’re going to do that,” Mortensen told TDN.
Futcher also expressed frustration that Mortensen looked into re-allocating the money to a highway project in Woodland. Mortensen confirmed this in an interview, arguing that improving the “disaster” that is exit 21 would address a more pressing issue and would be a better use of taxpayer money.
“It just made us feel like the project we’re trying to do isn’t important to the commissioners,” Futcher said. “There’s tools that we’re given to make progress for the public good, and this particular tool, eminent domain, is just one that’s not in favor by at least Commissioner Mortensen.”
It doesn’t appear that Mortensen is willing to budge on the issue unless the city is able to avoid using eminent domain by negotiating with residents to purchase the properties. Both Mortensen and Futcher say they hope property owners will accept reasonable offers.
According to Mike Kardas, Kelso’s director of community development, construction is scheduled from 2021-2023, although property acquisition issues could slow the project.
“I’m disappointed that it has taken this long to get them to help us, but it does seem like we’re going in the right direction now,” Futcher said, adding that he’s optimistic about upcoming meetings between city and council officials and attorneys.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
