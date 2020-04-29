Kelso petition for in-person graduation circulates; district is bound by law

“Based on the information we have been given by the governor and State Superintendent (Chris) Reykdal, these regulations will not be lifted anytime soon and perhaps even continue through the summer,” the letter said.

The petition, hosted on AVAAZ.org, is from “the class of 2020” and calls for “an in-person graduation or another creative idea to celebrate our graduation – but not a virtual graduation!” It is not clear which students, or how many, created the petition.

“Today, we received the devastating news that the class of 2020 will not hold an in-person graduation,” the petition says. “We understand that these decisions are difficult but would appreciate the opportunity to have an in-person graduation ... to give the class of 2020 the recognition we truly deserve.”

Tack and McDaniel wrote that the petition would be better directed at the governor, noting the district has no control over the rules. Graduation regularly draws more than 5,000 people, the district letter said, and an event of such size will likely not be sanctioned for some time.

“We want students and families to know if there was a way for us to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony we would; all options within the state regulations have been explored,” according to the letter.