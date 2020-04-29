Kelso petition for in-person grad circulates; district is bound by law

“Today, we received the devastating news that the class of 2020 will not hold an in-person graduation,” the petition says. “We understand that these decisions are difficult but would appreciate the opportunity to have an in-person graduation ... to give the class of 2020 the recognition we truly deserve.”

Tack and McDaniel wrote that the petition would be better directed at the governor, noting the district has no control over the rules. Graduation regularly draws more than 5,000 people, the district letter said, and an event of such size will likely not be sanctioned for some time.

“We want students and families to know if there was a way for us to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony we would; all options within the state regulations have been explored,” according to the letter.

The petition says while the COVID-19 pandemic has taught seniors “to never take anything for granted,” the class has already lost out on many senior events and wants graduation to stay the same. There are about 380 seniors in the Kelso High School.

“We have been waiting for graduation for the past 12 years,” the petition says. “Please share this petition to make our special day possible.”