Kelso PD takes the polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

After a highly successful virtual summer torch run to raise money for the Special Olympics, Kelso police once again made the best of a COVID-19 situation by adapting the usual polar plunge fundraiser.
"We weren't going to let COVID win, as these athletes need us," Officer Shayda Panah said.
The fundraiser netted about $3,100 as of Thursday, past their goal of $2,500, and donations are open through the rest of the "Polar Plunge" virtual week. Donate at https://impact.sowa.org/team/334138.
The Polar Plunge fundraiser is usually a big event, Panah said, involving two gatherings on the east and west sides of the state and thousands of people taking the plunge together, sometimes in costume.
This is the first year Kelso would have participated in the plunge into Puget Sound, as they started working with the Special Olympics in 2020. The team started off with a bang, raising the most money of any participating law enforcement agency in the 2020 Washington Special Olympics Virtual Torch Run. Nineteen officers and staff participated in the agency’s fundraiser, which raised $5,954, more than departments with two or three times as many participating runners.
This time, the Kelso police are ranked number 18 in the state for the Polar Plunge, though not all of the teams ahead of them are police departments. Hanford Vit Plant Team is in the lead, with 16 members and $22,775 raised, according to the donation site leaderboard.
While COVID-19 restrictions "definitely created some obstacles for us this year," Panah and the other officers were undeterred.
"I sent a lot of emails to other officers, trying to form a plan of getting a video together," she said, highlighting why she was chosen as the 2020 Rookie of the Year by the Washington Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
In the end, nine officers filmed their own videos at a location of their choosing in December or January. Some chose the Willow Grove Boat Launch or Coldwater Lake, others used buckets of icy water, snow and pools. Panah donned a costume to sled down a snowy street after being doused with a bucket of water.
Detective Roy Slaven took all the videos and wove them together, along with an introduction Panah said she thought up to show the team aspect of the event.
"I had almost everyone make an introductory video holding a ceramic doughnut, which then they tossed out of screen 'to the next person,' " she said. "I wanted to show that we were working together and that it wasn't a one person show."
While it was difficult to coordinate all the videos, "at the end of the day, we're doing this for the athletes and we wanted to create the best videos we possibly could for them," Panah said.
"I'm so thankful I have an amazing team that is so willing to help other people. If it wasn't for my co-workers, we wouldn't have been able to do this," Panah said, especially Slaven's video editing skills.
Panah said the department plans on participating "in any event we can with the Special Olympics" to help everyone get through the pandemic.
"As of right now they have still suspended all in-person events for athletes, which is really sad, but very understandable with where we are right now," Panah said. "We just hope things get better. We're constantly trying to come up with fundraising ideas."