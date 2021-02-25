Kelso PD takes the polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

This time, the Kelso police are ranked number 18 in the state for the Polar Plunge, though not all of the teams ahead of them are police departments. Hanford Vit Plant Team is in the lead, with 16 members and $22,775 raised, according to the donation site leaderboard.

While COVID-19 restrictions "definitely created some obstacles for us this year," Panah and the other officers were undeterred.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I sent a lot of emails to other officers, trying to form a plan of getting a video together," she said, highlighting why she was chosen as the 2020 Rookie of the Year by the Washington Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

In the end, nine officers filmed their own videos at a location of their choosing in December or January. Some chose the Willow Grove Boat Launch or Coldwater Lake, others used buckets of icy water, snow and pools. Panah donned a costume to sled down a snowy street after being doused with a bucket of water.

Detective Roy Slaven took all the videos and wove them together, along with an introduction Panah said she thought up to show the team aspect of the event.