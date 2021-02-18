Kelso part of school COVID-19 testing rollout

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tack said she applied to be part of the rollout and found the whole process engaging and responsive. She had multiple Zoom meetings and exchanged “a lot” of emails with not only the Health Commons specialist assigned to the district, but with school districts in the pilot program.

The testing, which is paid for by state and federal funds, will allow districts to customize testing to best fit their district. For Kelso, that means in mid-March symptomatic high school students and staff if the want to will be able to get tested for free at school.

As the district gets used to the systems and testing routines, Tack said testing will expand to asymptomatic high school staff, then to the middle and elementary schools in the same pattern.

Spokeswoman Michele Larsen said they planned to roll out the testing just like they moved into hybrid: slow and steady, to work out problems before they expand.

The testing will allow the district to reduce unnecessary learning loss, because exposed students or staff can be tested and get results in about 48 hours instead of everyone isolating. The district stressed that while a negative test does not negate the need to quarantine at home, it could reduce it.