Kelso part of school COVID-19 testing rollout

The Kelso School District is one of the districts included in the state’s initial rollout of in-school COVID-19 testing, and school officials had one word for it: “exciting.”
“It’s an exciting opportunity for our staff and students,” Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack told The Daily News. “It follows on the heels of the free testing clinic moving on, so this will help fill that gap.”
Kelso Director of Student Services Don Iverson said the program was a “great opportunity for kids, families and staff.”
“It will help us get kids back in class, which is paramount,” he said, as well as providing a “safe and healthy environment for kids and staff.”
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new program in a Feb. 16 press conference, saying the Department of Health partnered with Health Commons to roll out a testing pilot program over the last year in 11 school districts as part of the “Learn to Return” playbook.
It went well, and 48 more school districts already are signed up for the program to start this month. Kelso is one of them, and Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said Tuesday he had reached out to the program to see if Longview also could join in.
Tack said she applied to be part of the rollout and found the whole process engaging and responsive. She had multiple Zoom meetings and exchanged “a lot” of emails with not only the Health Commons specialist assigned to the district, but with school districts in the pilot program.
The testing, which is paid for by state and federal funds, will allow districts to customize testing to best fit their district. For Kelso, that means in mid-March symptomatic high school students and staff if the want to will be able to get tested for free at school.
As the district gets used to the systems and testing routines, Tack said testing will expand to asymptomatic high school staff, then to the middle and elementary schools in the same pattern.
Spokeswoman Michele Larsen said they planned to roll out the testing just like they moved into hybrid: slow and steady, to work out problems before they expand.
The testing will allow the district to reduce unnecessary learning loss, because exposed students or staff can be tested and get results in about 48 hours instead of everyone isolating. The district stressed that while a negative test does not negate the need to quarantine at home, it could reduce it.
Tack said there also was desire for regular staff testing, which the district will provide to add one more layer of mitigation and confidence to in-person teaching, she said.
District nurses will be trained in the proper COVID-19 testing procedure, Tack said, to reduce false positives and make sure the testing is consistent.
Iverson called the in-school testing “one more tool in our toolbox,” as it will add on to the social distancing, contact tracing, masking and cleaning the district already is doing to keep in-school transmission low.