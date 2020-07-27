Kelso man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Kelso, according to police.

Kelso police responded to the accident around 2:55 p.m. Sunday. The "motorcycle versus car" collision killed the motorcyclist, a Kelso man in his 50s, said Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk.

Police are not releasing the man's name until next of kin are notified.

The rider was lying on the ground when police arrived on scene, according to the dispatch log. A woman performed CPR on the man, who was reportedly bleeding from his ears, according to the log.

Police called Washington State Patrol in to do an accident recreation to determine the cause and any potential charges, Kirk said.

