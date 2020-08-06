Kelso man died Sunday after fighting fire at condemned house next door

That house, which is now condemned by the City of Kelso, "needs to be torn down," Seibert said, and she wishes something had been done earlier.

People have been sleeping over and coming in and out of the property, she said, and garbage from the property had been piling up and spilling into the alleyway behind the house. She's called the police and filed reports after seeing cars being stripped in front of the house, bonfires being lit in the backyard and other suspicious activity.

Marlowe was a good neighbor, and he and his family mostly kept to themselves, Seibert said.

"I just feel terrible that my neighbor passed away for something that could — and should — have been dealt with years ago," Seibert said.

Aidee Rodriguez, who lives with her family in a house on the same street, said they've also had some complaints about the garbage. The people living on the condemned property didn't bother her family and were polite when they did pass by, she said.

The fire started in an abandoned van in the backyard of the condemned house, Cowlitz 2 Fire Chief Dave LaFave said Thursday. Its cause is still under investigation, but it looks like it may have been started by a person, accidentally or otherwise.