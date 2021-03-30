 Skip to main content
Kelso man charged with child rape, posts bail
Kelso resident Rick Allen DeVarrel Schneider, 25, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree child rape.

Schneider made his first appearance Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. The prosecutor's office has not yet filed formal charges, but the court found probable cause to jail him and issue a two no contact orders, along with a sexual assault protection order and an order for Schneider to surrender his weapons.

According to the charging documents, a 12-year-old recently reported to police two instances of sexual assault that occurred about five years ago in Castle Rock involving Schneider. The child's story was corroborated by at least one other person and was credible enough to warrant Schneider's arrest, according to the police report. 

Schneider posted bail of $5,000 and was released from jail Monday afternoon. His arraignment is scheduled for April 8. 

