Kelso man charged in federal court over Portland riots

A Kelso man has been charged in federal court in connection with the assault of a police officer and engaging in riots in Portland during the month of August, according to a press release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice.
His case is now under investigation by the FBI.
Kristopher Michael Donnelly, 26, is charged with civil disorder. He could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted.
Donnelly has been arrested three times in the last month during the civil disorder in East Portland, according to the DOJ.
In his first arrest on Aug. 5, authorities said Donnelly was observed using a hammer to destroy a window at the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct on Southeast 106th Avenue.
Police also allege he was also throwing hard objects capable of causing injury, refusing to disperse and blocking traffic. Police say that Donnelly forcefully struck an officer in the face with his elbow as that officer was trying to arrest him. It took several more officers to arrest him.
According to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent, Portland Police identified Donnelly throwing empty teargas grenade canisters at police.
On Aug. 8, Donnelly was arrested outside a police building on East Burnside Street after allegedly blocking the street, throwing hard objects, fleeing from officers and resisting arrest.
On that occasion, according to the FBI affidavit, Donnelly threw "frozen eggs" at the officers, which led to his arrest.
Donnelly was again arrested Sunday for "riot-related offenses," according to the DOJ. He was transferred to federal authorities Wednesday for his first appearance in court. Donnelly's arraignment is scheduled for September 24.
The Department of Justice requested that more details of Donnelly's arrest and charges be sealed, citing the risk to safety or police investigations if the information were made public. A judge last week granted that motion.
