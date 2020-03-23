Kelso man arrested on allegations he chased woman with knife

Kelso police arrested a man just after midnight Sunday morning after he allegedly chased a household member with a kitchen knife.

A woman had fled from her residence where she said Wesley Shane Phipps, 45, had chased her around with a knife, Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher said.

The woman, who had minor injuries, escaped and found someone to call 911, Fletcher said. Phipps fled the residence, but Kelso officers tracked him down and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.

During his first appearance Monday in the Cowlitz County Jail, Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning ordered Phipps held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

