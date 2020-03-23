You are the owner of this article.
Kelso man arrested in domestic violence assault
Kelso police arrested a man just after midnight Sunday morning after he allegedly chased a household member with a knife.

A woman had fled from her residence where she said Wesley Shane Phipps, 45, had chased her around with a knife, Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher said.

The woman, who had minor injuries, escaped and found someone to call 911, Fletcher said. Phipps fled the residence, but Kelso officers tracked him down and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault.

