Kelso man arrested in Castle Rock after several-hour search with drones, dogs

Castle Rock police arrested a 24-year-old Kelso man accused of two firearms offenses after fleeing from officers and climbing a tree following a confrontation in Kelso Wednesday morning.

Gabriel M. Vieira faces allegations of illegal aiming or discharging a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. He reportedly pointed a pistol at woman while in a car in Kelso, according to a police press release that did not go into further detail.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Castle Rock Officer David Yeager located the vehicle at the 4 Corners General Store in Castle Rock. A man later identified as Vieira drove off through downtown Castle Rock and threw a backpack out that contain a 9mm pistol and then crashed his vehicle in the 300 block of Pioneer Avenue and fled on foot, according to the release.

Police searched with a dog and drones. Around 2 p.m., North Street residents told them that Vieira had entered a backyard and climbed a tree, where he was arrested.

Another occupant of the vehicle was arrested, but details were unavailable.

