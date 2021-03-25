Kelso man accused of arson after armed standoff with SWAT team pleads not guilty to 11 charges

“Explosions and gunshots” started from inside the home, and about 20 minutes later the house “began smoking and quickly erupted into a fully engulfed fire.”

The SWAT team was called in and a search warrant granted. Threlfall was found outside under a truck canopy and arrested.

The probable cause statement said that he “knowingly and maliciously caused a fire by explosion which damaged a dwelling after firing numerous rounds without regard for the safety of others. John’s blind firing of a rifle likely endangered all resident in the area.”

Some witnesses said there may have been a woman at the house, but according to the probable cause statement, Threlfall refused to speak without his lawyer.

The only fatality deputies were able to confirm was a dog that ran from the house to a car in the driveway that later caught fire, killing the dog.

Threlfall is charged will 11 counts from both the road rage incident and the standoff.

Charges from the March 14 event are two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, unlawful firearm possession and hit and run.

He is charged with first-degree arson, unlawful firearm possession, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm in public, obstructing law enforcement officers and resisting arrest in connection to the March 17 standoff.

