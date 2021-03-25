Kelso man accused of arson after armed standoff with SWAT team pleads not guilty to 11 charges

The rural Kelso man charged with arson and drive-by shooting after a road rage incident and a SWAT standoff pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges Thursday.
He was ordered jailed on $100,000 cash bail during an initial court appearance.
Sherriff’s deputies first responded at 10:45 p.m. March 14 to an armed road rage incident following a crash on Interstate 5 near Lexington.
John Threlfall, 41, allegedly cut off the other vehicle, causing the crash, then pointed a pistol at the occupants of the vehicle before firing several shots into a nearby wooded area.
Some neighbors feared rural Kelso man accused of detonating explosives in armed standoff with SWAT team
He fled the scene, but authorities were able to identify him based on his vehicle and witness accounts, authorities said.
At 11:41 p.m. March 17, neighbors reported to law enforcement that Threlfall had returned home and armed himself with a rifle and was firing the weapon outside the residence.
According to a probable cause statement filed in court, multiple neighbors called in to report Threlfall standing in his Hometown Drive driveway “yelling and shooting his AK-47 in the air.”
Deputies arrived in marked patrol vehicles with lights activated, according to the probable cause statement, and made announcements over a loudspeaker that Threlfall was under arrest and needed to come out of the house.
“Explosions and gunshots” started from inside the home, and about 20 minutes later the house “began smoking and quickly erupted into a fully engulfed fire.”
The SWAT team was called in and a search warrant granted. Threlfall was found outside under a truck canopy and arrested.
The probable cause statement said that he “knowingly and maliciously caused a fire by explosion which damaged a dwelling after firing numerous rounds without regard for the safety of others. John’s blind firing of a rifle likely endangered all resident in the area.”
Some witnesses said there may have been a woman at the house, but according to the probable cause statement, Threlfall refused to speak without his lawyer.
The only fatality deputies were able to confirm was a dog that ran from the house to a car in the driveway that later caught fire, killing the dog.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Threlfall is charged will 11 counts from both the road rage incident and the standoff.
Charges from the March 14 event are two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, unlawful firearm possession and hit and run.
He is charged with first-degree arson, unlawful firearm possession, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm in public, obstructing law enforcement officers and resisting arrest in connection to the March 17 standoff.