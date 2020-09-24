Kelso mall recovering from closure, waiting for theater to reopen

As a handful of shoppers perused the stores Thursday afternoon in the Three Rivers Mall, Tiffany Young added new Halloween-themed decorations in the Blessed Bee Apothecary’s window display.
Although the last three months have been slow for her shop and others, Young said she’s “hopeful and excited for the holidays to bring shoppers back to the mall.”
“Mostly I feel like people don’t know that many of us are back open,” Young told TDN. “And when people come in, they are somewhat surprised that not everybody can be open yet. I am confident that moving to Phase 3 will help to feel like we are ‘post-COVID’ because right now it doesn’t feel like it.”
The indoor shopping center reopened in June on reduced hours, and store owners like Young say their recovery is off to a good start. However, the key to normalcy lies in Regal Cinemas getting the OK to start showing movies again, they say.
“Regal is our largest tenant that to date has not been allowed to reopen under the guidelines,” said Keldy Winters, a partner in the company that owns the mall. “The theater drives a significant amount of the foot traffic through the mall, as well as to our out-parcel restaurants, and we hope to see them able to reopen soon.”
Many of the movie-goers would browse the shops while waiting for their show to start, said Jennifer Caldwell, owner of the NW Outpost. Her gaming shop seems to top out around 45% of its usual customers, she said. She’s waiting for the theater to help bring back the rest.
“Foot traffic comes and goes. It’s not nearly as busy as what it once was,” she said. “And a lot of the foot traffic we got was from the theater, and the theater is still not open.”
The mall’s hours reflect the absence of the theater, said George Hall, owner of Lighthouse Gifts and Imports. The shopping center usually is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For now, hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“There’s no reason to stay open that late without the theater,” he said.
Smaller stores did get a boost when the mall’s big-box retailers, including JC Penney and Bath and Body Works, reopened this month.
“For a couple of weeks it was like, ‘Oh my god I can go outside!’ and then when the Bath and Body Works opened, it was even more like that,” Caldwell said. “But it’s starting to slow back down a little bit.”
Winters said the mall was “lucky enough to retain JCP” as an anchor tenant. The Kelso shop was spared from the list of 154 stores the parent company had decided to shut down.
Hall said he waited to reopen his shop until the bigger stores did because they draw in so many customers. He was pleasantly surprised to see regular customers return to his store in near normal numbers.
“It’s actually done really well, compared to what I thought it would be. I thought it would be zeroes every day,” Hall said.
Hall has rented a space in the Three Rivers Mall for almost 20 years. He said he’s seen the mall at some of its lowest lows, and “I’ve definitely seen it worse in here before.”
“I just signed another lease, so I’m looking for the future to be good,” Hall said Thursday.
With the exception of the former Macy’s storefront, almost every space in the mall was filled in March before the pandemic hit, said Jay Boiselle, owner of The Twisted Monkey and the Magic Pop Shop. The vast majority of those businesses pulled through the closure and reopened sometime in the last three months.
Although they recognize that the road ahead is long — and will likely depend on, store owners remain optimistic that the mall will make a comeback.
“People drive by and they don’t see as much traffic, so they think the mall is still shut down. But we are still alive and kicking,” Boiselle said.
He’s shifted sales at Twisted Monkey to focus on skateboard gear. Although he’s always sold skateboards, the pandemic has popularized outdoor activities, so product sales have shot up, Boiselle said.
That’s helped save his store when sales for most of his other items, including NFL merchandise, has come to a “screeching halt,” he said.
“If we didn’t have that, we’d certainly be struggling,” Boiselle said.
A handful of stores remain closed, either due to limitations from the state’s COVID-19 safety rules or the owners’ discretion. Boiselle counted about four tenants who have left completely. However, only two of those were for pandemic-related reasons, he said.
“This mall was doing super fantastic before COVID, and I think it can come back,” Boiselle said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.