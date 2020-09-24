Kelso mall recovering from closure, waiting for theater to reopen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a handful of shoppers perused the stores Thursday afternoon in the Three Rivers Mall, Tiffany Young added new Halloween-themed decorations in the Blessed Bee Apothecary’s window display.

Although the last three months have been slow for her shop and others, Young said she’s “hopeful and excited for the holidays to bring shoppers back to the mall.”

“Mostly I feel like people don’t know that many of us are back open,” Young told TDN. “And when people come in, they are somewhat surprised that not everybody can be open yet. I am confident that moving to Phase 3 will help to feel like we are ‘post-COVID’ because right now it doesn’t feel like it.”

The indoor shopping center reopened in June on reduced hours, and store owners like Young say their recovery is off to a good start. However, the key to normalcy lies in Regal Cinemas getting the OK to start showing movies again, they say.

“Regal is our largest tenant that to date has not been allowed to reopen under the guidelines,” said Keldy Winters, a partner in the company that owns the mall. “The theater drives a significant amount of the foot traffic through the mall, as well as to our out-parcel restaurants, and we hope to see them able to reopen soon.”