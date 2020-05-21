Kelso loses power to some stop lights, county building Thursday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several stop lights and the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso lost power Thursday morning, but county officials say it's likely to be restored in a couple of hours.

According to the Cowlitz PUD outage map, the outage also is affecting 121 customers.

Traffic lights at Pacific Avenue and Cowlitz Way, Fourth Avenue and Cowlitz, Fifth Avenue and Cowlitz, Fourth Avenue and Allen Street and Fifth Avenue and Allen are not functioning, according to a Kelso police Facebook post. Drivers should stop at these intersections before driving through.

"Treat these intersections like a flashing red," the post says.

Axel Swanson, chief of staff, asks that members of the public planning to stop by the county buliding today wait until the power is back on later Thursday morning or afternoon. Staff are asked to work at home if possible.

