Kelso-Longview Kiwanis gather blanket donations for kids

A local service organization is collecting new blankets to donate to area children in need.

The Kiwanis Club of Kelso and Longview is hosting its annual Kwilts for Kids drive through Feb. 15. People can drop off blankets or quilts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at Three Rivers Christian School, 2441 42nd Ave. in Longview.

Blankets will be donated to two Longview shelters: Community House on Broadway and the Emergency Support Shelter.

Kiwanis International aims to improve the lives of children and has more than 550,000 members in 80 countries, according to kiwanis.org.

The local Kiwanis club also recently donated $9,000 for the K-9 program at the Longview Police Department, as well as four cases of toiletries to Community House on Broadway and the Emergency Support Shelter. The latter donation was part of the organization’s ongoing program called Kiwanis Incidentals for Kids, where they collect unused travel items that would otherwise be thrown away.