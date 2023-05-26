Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Kelso Lions Club is selling raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries quick-frozen in 15-lb. boxes (six 40-oz. bags).

The club also has sliced and sugared strawberries frozen in 12 24-oz. containers.

The berries are ideal for canning, freezing, making jam or just eating, according to the club.

Cost for the berries are as follows:

15-lb. box of raspberries: $85

15-lb. box of blueberries or whole strawberries: $65

15-lb. box of blackberries: $80

18-lb. box of sliced and sugared strawberries: $65

Mail orders and checks to: Kelso Lions Club, 4039 Rosewood St., Longview, WA 98632.

Place orders before June 10.

Pick up will be between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 17, at the Kelso/Longview Elks Club parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Ninety percent of proceeds go to scholarships, local youth sports, vision and hearing care and a myriad of community activities. Administrative expenses account for the remaining money.

Call 360-577-6718 or 360-673-2796 for more information.