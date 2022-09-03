Kelso leaders ask for volunteers to help clean before Highlander Festival

Kelso business and city leaders are hosting a clean-up day in preparation for the upcoming Highlander Festival parade.

The Kelso Business and Community Association, Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the City of Kelso are inviting people to help beautify the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Those interested can show up 6 p.m. at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge at 900 Ash St. in Kelso. Volunteers should come prepared with gloves, grabbers and weather-appropriate clothes, Kelso Business and Community Association said in a news release.

High school seniors in need of volunteer hours are encouraged to attend, the association said.

The free Highlander Festival will begin with a dance competition 9 a.m. Saturday at Tam O'Shanter Park. The parade of clans begins 12:30 p.m. Saturday.