Kelso indoor sports complex project passes environmental review

The City of Kelso determined that a proposed indoor sports complex on 13th Avenue and Walnut Street is not likely to have “significant adverse impact” on the environment, allowing the project to move forward in the permitting process.

Two metal buildings proposed by Pacific Tech Development, LLC at the site would be 30,000 square feet and 4,800 square feet, and are to be built on roughly 3 acres at 1303 South 13th Ave., according to city documents. Construction was scheduled for this summer, but a new timeline was not available. Possible sports at the complex could be indoor soccer or basketball and baseball batting cages.

Approximately 9,000 square feet of the larger building would be used as an indoor sports complex, with the rest divided into individual bays and leased to various businesses, according to city documents. The smaller building, which would be built after the completion of the larger one, would “likely be leased for a light industrial use,” for which it is zoned, according to the city.

Light industrial zoning allows for exercise facilities, manufacturing and processing, professional or technical services, restaurants, retail services, taverns or pubs and warehousing, among other uses.

The water and sewer systems would be provided by the city, and the complex would provide recreational opportunities, space for multiple small businesses, and “create multiple family-wage jobs throughout the construction process,” the site plan application says.

