Kelso Housing Authority plans to open its public housing waitlist for 14 days in September.

The housing authority, which covers the cities of Kelso and Kalama, is opening the pre-applications from 10 a.m. Sept. 6 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20.

Pre-applications will be available to pick up starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at their main office, located at 1415 S. 10th St., Kelso. Mailed applications must be post marked no later than Sept. 20.

People can apply for two types of units: a four-bedroom in the Kelso Homes duplex in Kelso, and a two-bedroom in the Cowlitz Villa apartments in Kelso.

To qualify for a Kelso Homes unit, households must have four to eight members, with other qualifications depending on household composition. For a Cowlitz Villa unit, households must have two members who are either 50 or older, or disabled. Pre-applications from households who don't meet these qualifications will be denied, according to a notice from the housing authority.

Pre-applications may take up to six months to process, and the average waitlist time is two to three years. Waitlist placement is based on the time and date the application is received.