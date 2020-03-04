Kelso historian to give last lecture about kin who fought in Civil War

The sixth and final series of discussions about three brothers who fought in the U.S. Civil War, and who have a Kelso connection, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum.

Retired Kelso history teacher John Simpson's effort has focused on the Ellithorpe boys of Western New York. He'll talk about their family life, occupations, war-related health concerns, activities in the fraternal veteran’s society known as the Grand Army of the Republic, and involvement in the military pension system.

Simpson also will speak about the family’s wartime correspondence (180 letters) and how it weaved its way to Kelso.

The talk is free and open to all. The Museum is located at 405 Allen St. in Kelso.

