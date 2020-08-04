Kelso Highlander Festival parade will be Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Highlander Festival parade will be Sept. 12 and will take a new route through the city, Kelso City Councilwoman Lisa Alexander told the council Tuesday night.

The route will start in the Elks parking lot on Grade Street, then to Mill Street, on to South Fourth Avenue, to Ash Street then back to the Elks parking lot, she said.

"It will give the folks in city something to look forward to," she said.

Applications are on the city website. Anyone who participates will need to follow social distancing and mask guidelines, she said.

The council also renewed its agreement to be part of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force at its Tuesday night meeting.

Kelso has participated in a regional drug task force since 1987, according to agenda documents. Under the agreement, Cowlitz County is the lead agency and administers the grant funds, handles search-and-seizure cases and coordinates public records disclosure.

Each member contributes proportionally to the task force in dollars, staff or other in-kind assistance, the agenda documents said. For example, Kelso police provides $6,000 and one detective sergeant or detective, according to agenda documents.