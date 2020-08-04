Kelso Highlander Festival parade will be Sept. 12

The Highlander Festival parade will be Sept. 12 and will take a new route through the city, Kelso City Councilwoman Lisa Alexander told the council Tuesday night.
The route will start in the Elks parking lot on Grade Street, then to Mill Street, on to South Fourth Avenue, to Ash Street then back to the Elks parking lot, she said.
"It will give the folks in city something to look forward to," she said.
Applications are on the city website. Anyone who participates will need to follow social distancing and mask guidelines, she said.
The council also renewed its agreement to be part of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force at its Tuesday night meeting.
Kelso has participated in a regional drug task force since 1987, according to agenda documents. Under the agreement, Cowlitz County is the lead agency and administers the grant funds, handles search-and-seizure cases and coordinates public records disclosure.
Each member contributes proportionally to the task force in dollars, staff or other in-kind assistance, the agenda documents said. For example, Kelso police provides $6,000 and one detective sergeant or detective, according to agenda documents.
The changes to the agreement include designating the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office as the seizing agency and updating hold harmless language, removing automatic termination tied to grant funds and making the agreement last five years, with the continued ability of any party to withdraw.
And the city entered an agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation to receive $3 million in Federal Highway funds for the West Main Street Realignment Corridor Plan.
The second phase of the project will widen Catlin Street to five lanes extending through the Cowlitz Way intersection and upgrade traffic signals, street lighting and add bicycle lanes, improved sidewalks, landscaping, underground storm drainage, utility work and noise walls. Construction will start this fall, and the total construction phase is expected to cost nearly $6 million, with $3 million from the Federal Highway Administration, $2 million from the state and $950,000 from the City, according to agenda documents.
The board also approved the final payment to Tapani Inc. for emergency repairs to the sewer main along the 1000 block of Allen Street. The sewer broke on May 18, and Tapani Inc. finished the repairs on May 23. The total cost is about $78,500.
