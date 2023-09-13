The annual Kelso Highlander Festival had a strong turnout this weekend, following the city's decision to maintain its food vendor policies after a local company complained current rules are unfair.

Organizers and vendors say the sales and Highland Games participation they saw over the weekend indicate a strong turnout. Given the size of Tam O'Shanter Park and the multiple ways into the park during the festival, the event doesn't have an exact attendance number.

Major planning for the festival was bogged down until February as the Highlander Festival Committee disagreed with the Kelso City Council over the event's food vendor policy. The City Council eventually agreed to have the committee go ahead with its existing policy to give current vendors priority in re-applying for the events.

“We got going really fast once we got approval for everything. It just took off,” festival committee member Veryl Anderson said.

Kelso 2022 Highlander Festival photos Close A competitor lobs a stone in the weight for distance competition at the Highlander Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kelso. The two-day festival celebrated the city's Scottish roots with traditional music, dancing, a parade and contests. Barbara Mellon, of the Society for Creative Anachronism, shows off traditional Scottish basket weaving at the at the Highlander Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kelso. A dancer performs a traditional Scottish folk dance at the Highlander Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kelso. A man throws a heavy stone in the open stone competition at the Highlander Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kelso. Similar to shot-put, the goal is to throw as far as possible. Helen Kobelia, of the Kelso Garden Club, attaches placement ribbons at the Flower Show at the Highlander Festival September 2022 in Kelso. Barbara Mellon, of the Society for Creative Anachronism, shows off a metal weaving clasp she made at the Highlander Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kelso. +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6 +6

The festival had nine food vendors over the weekend, which Anderson said was about the maximum number they can support with the electricity available in the park. The vendors were nearly all returning from previous years and around half were locally owned.

Red Leaf Organic Coffee was not at this year's festival, even though the local company lodged a complaint stating they weren't given a fair chance to apply to be the coffee vendor.

The event has a non-compete policy for food vendors, which only allows one food vendor per food item, so two coffee vendors, for instance, aren't permitted.

Scotsman Espresso from Snohomish County has been the coffee vendor at the festival for nearly a decade. Owner Marvella Black said the cart saw an increase in business this year.

Red Leaf found a different way to participate in the Scottish and Celtic festival instead. The coffee shop's locations sold a "Highlander Fling" drink between Sept. 1-10 in a special event partnership, with all proceeds going to support future iterations of the festival.

"Red Leaf has historically been a community supporter and it was a great opportunity to reiterate and formalize our support to Kelso Highlander Festival," Red Leaf General Manager Ann Lucas said.