Related to this story

Highlander Festival discussion

Highlander Festival discussion

The Kelso City Council discusses questions around the Highlander Festival policies during the Feb. 7 meeting. The council voted 4-3 to support…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio