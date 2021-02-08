Kelso High School wins national award for diverse computer science class

“More than anything I want students to feel they can be successful in something that’s considered super difficult,” she said. “They’re finding that it’s not that difficult, and that logical thinking is so, so important in every area whether you’re programing or not. This will help them across the board in other classes as well as their futures.”

Droke said even with the COVID-19 interruption, last year’s class scored just as well as she expected on the AP test, and as usual, the girls were some of the top scorers.

In fact, one student last year is currently taking an intro computer science class at Barnard College, and Droke said the student reached out to her and said Droke “taught this so well that I’m feeling successful even though it’s going really fast.”

Part of the district’s fast-paced success is partnership with a program called TEALS, or Technology Education and Literacy in Schools. It’s a Microsoft Philanthropies program that connects classroom teachers with tech-industry volunteers to mentor teachers and support students.

Droke said her TEALS volunteers “bring support and new ideas, and they help develop projects that are current and somewhat authentic for students to work on.”