Kelso High School wins national award for diverse computer science class

After years of “intentional” work, Kelso High School’s advanced placement computer science course has been recognized with a female diversity award — one of only a handful of schools in the state to be honored this year.
“To get recognition for it, that it validates what we’ve been trying to do for several years now,” Kelso technology integration specialist Brenda Sargent said.
The award is specifically for “schools that are closing the gender gap and expanding young women’s access to computer science,” according to the AP College Board. To get the award, a school’s classes must be at least 50% female.
Nationwide, 232 schools were recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A in the 2019-2020 school year, which is the course Kelso offers. In Washington, four schools were honored for Computer Science A: Olympia High School, Orcas Island High School, Kelso High School and Holy Names Academy, a private all-girls school.
AP teacher Wendy Droke said last year was only the fourth year that Kelso High has offered computer science and the third year of AP Computer Science A. There is also an AP Computer Science Principals course, but KHS doesn’t offer it — yet.
“It’s pretty intentional,” she said of the diverse class. “We’ve been working on getting (girls) into it.”
Droke said the 2019-2020 class was not just diverse in gender, but in race as well.
“There’s a lot of intentional recruiting that has to happen,” she said, telling students who might not otherwise consider computer science that “you can be successful. You can do this.”
That recruiting starts in the elementary and middle schools with computer science and robotics clubs, Sargent said, to “capture girls before they decide that computer science isn’t for them.” Those clubs tend to be split 50-50 in terms of gender, she said.
“It’s a district goal for us to make sure we have a diverse class,” she said. “For the most part computer science majors are men, and usually white or Asian men, so the fact that we’re able to bring in a diverse population, that’s intentional.”
Computer science is a growing field that is “desperate for women” and other underrepresented workers, Sargent said. In some cases, jobs go unfilled because companies like Microsoft have policies in place to hire a certain percentage of women, but there aren’t enough applicants, she said.
“The tech sector wants a variety of voices in developing software because if it’s just men developing software, it won’t be meeting the needs of everyone,” Sargent said.
Droke said the skills coding teaches aren’t just useful in computer science, but are “super important in so many different jobs at this point.”
“More than anything I want students to feel they can be successful in something that’s considered super difficult,” she said. “They’re finding that it’s not that difficult, and that logical thinking is so, so important in every area whether you’re programing or not. This will help them across the board in other classes as well as their futures.”
Droke said even with the COVID-19 interruption, last year’s class scored just as well as she expected on the AP test, and as usual, the girls were some of the top scorers.
In fact, one student last year is currently taking an intro computer science class at Barnard College, and Droke said the student reached out to her and said Droke “taught this so well that I’m feeling successful even though it’s going really fast.”
Part of the district’s fast-paced success is partnership with a program called TEALS, or Technology Education and Literacy in Schools. It’s a Microsoft Philanthropies program that connects classroom teachers with tech-industry volunteers to mentor teachers and support students.
Droke said her TEALS volunteers “bring support and new ideas, and they help develop projects that are current and somewhat authentic for students to work on.”
“One advantage of having all the volunteers is there’s a ton of support for students,” she said. “If they have a questions someone can answer it immediately.”
The program is already remote, with volunteers videoing in from California, Seattle and other tech hubs, which Droke said gave her a “distinct advantage” when COVID-19 hit.
When schools shut down, Droke’s AP class was only dark for two days before she had it up and running again, making sure students didn’t fall behind.
“The kids and volunteers kept going,” she said. “We did really well. We took the normal school vacation breaks, but otherwise it was business as usual.”
This year the computer science class was also made eligible for students to get Career and Technical Education credit, Droke said.
Looking to the future, Droke and Sargent said they’d like to expand the class offerings and add AP Computer Science Principals. Enrollment numbers have been steady, but Droke said more students are taking an intro to computer science class the school offers and entering the AP course better prepared.
And while the award wasn’t the end goal, Sargent said it’s “validation” for the hard work the district and teachers have put in to grow the program.
“Flash back to four years ago, when there was no computer science course at KHS,” Sargent said. “Really within the last four years, students have way more opportunity than they used to.”