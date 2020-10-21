Kelso High School will hold virtual tour of renovated gym Thursday

Kelso High School will unveil its new gym floor Thursday evening on Facebook live, accompanied by a performance from the drum line.

At 6:30 p.m., the community is invited to tune into to ceremony on Facebook at @KelsoSchools or on Instagram at @hilanderasb.

The renovated gym is part of the $98.6 million bond voters passed in 2018.

The ceremony will include a lighting of the center “K” saved from the old, 50-year-old floor, which is now hung in the main hallway by the auditorium, and a performance from the Kelso High School drumline, according to a district press release.

Planned by the school’s Associated Student Body, KHS coaches and a senior athlete from boys and girls basketball, volleyball, cheer and wrestling will all be at the ceremony, along with former girls basketball head coach and Huntington Middle School teacher Ray Berg.

According to the press release, Berg was the KHS girls basketball head coach from 1983 to 2005 and taught at Huntington Middle School from 1972 to 2005.

