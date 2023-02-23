The Kelso High School class of 1950 plans to meet for lunch on the last Friday of the month. The last Friday of February is Feb. 24.
The meetings will take place at 11:30 a.m., in the Canterbury Park Bistro, 1335 3rd Ave. in Longview, according to organizers.
If you have questions or need a ride, call Dorothy Bain Hanson at 360-261-2289.
To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.
