Kelso gun store operating, raising questions about 'essential' businesses

“I agree with taking this more (seriously) to curb the virus,” Wentz said. “I agree with that. Not to the point of infringement of constitutional rights.”

Wentz said he’s following Inslee's order. If the intention of the order was for him to shut down, the governor should say so explicitly, he said.

“You can’t expect the public, commercial or private, to interpret what you want unless you say it,” Wentz said. “If he wants us to infringe people’s constitutional rights and not allow them to procure tools and equipment to defend themselves and their property … then he better come out and say that.”

The Kelso gunstore is just one case that county officials are trying to resolve.

"If we could just simply make a decision here, we would do that," said Dave LaFave, Cowlitz County's IMT Commander and Cowlitz 2 Fire Chief.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials are seeking clarifications and legal interpretations of the state's decrees, dealing with new information coming in and trying to educate business owners. And they are concerned about businesses that can't survive if they're forced to close, LaFave said.