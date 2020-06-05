Kelso graduates invited to Saturday evening cruise through town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A senior graduation cruise for the Kelso High School class of 2020 will start at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Macy's parking lot at the Three River's Mall.

Seniors are encouraged to wear caps and gowns for the cruise, which will route through Huntington and Coweeman middle schools and end at the high school.

Organizers are encouraging Kelso faculty and school district employees to voluntarily be at one of those three schools to wave and celebrate as seniors drive by.

Family and friends can line the cruise route, and all participants are asked to abide by the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

