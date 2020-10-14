Kelso grades 3-5 will start hybrid Oct. 26 if COVID-19 trend holds

Kelso third through fifth graders will be back in classrooms one day per week starting Oct. 26, the district announced Tuesday, as long as the county’s new COVID-19 cases stay at a moderate level.

“Updated information from Cowlitz County as of 10/12/20, noting the spike in COVID cases was short-lived, allows us to begin hybrid learning for grades 3-5,” a district press release said.

Cowlitz County was in the “high” level of risk for two weeks, with 79 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, and 81 cases per 100,000 people in the period before that. This week, it dropped into “moderate” with 44 new cases per 100,000. Cowlitz County reported three new cases Tuesday.

The test positivity rate also dropped to 3.5%, which is below the goal of 5%, and hospitalizations are at zero both in and out of Cowlitz County.

Kelso K-2 students started attending in-person two days per week on Sept. 28, as the county experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. At the school board meeting that evening, the district decided to delay hybrid for 3-5 grades two weeks to Oct. 19.