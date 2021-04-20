 Skip to main content
Kelso gas leak repaired after Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue evacuates homes
Kelso gas leak repaired after Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue evacuates homes

Gas Leak

Fewer than 10 Kelso homes were evacuated Tuesday morning as emergency crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Cascade Natural Gas crews stopped a leak from a two-inch residential gas line at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Veys and Tilla drives in Kelso.

The department said a utility worker was repairing a power pole when the gas line, which did not have any identifying markers, was hit. 

Before the leak was stopped, crews requested residents outside the evacuation zone to "shelter in place," as well as not smoke or use cellphones in the area. They said animals should be kept inside.

The fire department said residents can register to receive "reverse 911 calls" about local emergencies through the Cowlitz County Emergency Department at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/702/Public-Alerts.

