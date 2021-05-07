 Skip to main content
Kelso Garden Club moves Saturday's plant sale
The Kelso Garden Club has moved the location of its plant sale.

The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1544 32nd Ave., Longview.

