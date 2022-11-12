Kelso Garden Club hosts Guest Day after a two-year pause

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Kelso Garden Club hosted Guest Day on Oct. 21.

Members of the Longview Garden Club, the Vancouveria Garden Club, the Minnehaha Garden Club, the Clatskanie Garden Club and the Happy Valley Garden Club joined KGC members and other guests at the Central Christian Church in Kelso.

The event featured fall harvest decor, a sandwich and salad lunch, a raffle and guest speaker Jason Vorse, co-owner of Pollen Floral Works in Castle Rock.

Vorse showed how to assemble floral designs and hand-held bouquets using flowers and greenery from Kelso Garden Club members.

Ann Sullivan, president of the Washington State Federated Garden Clubs was a special guest. She is a resident of Oak Harbor, Washington.