 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Kelso Garden Club hosts Guest Day after a two-year pause

  • 0
Jason Vorse

Jason Vorse, co-owner of Pollen Floral Works in Castle Rock was the guest at the Kelso Garden Club's Guest Day held in October. 

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Kelso Garden Club hosted Guest Day on Oct. 21.

Members of the Longview Garden Club, the Vancouveria Garden Club, the Minnehaha Garden Club, the Clatskanie Garden Club and the Happy Valley Garden Club joined KGC members and other guests at the Central Christian Church in Kelso.

The event featured fall harvest decor, a sandwich and salad lunch, a raffle and guest speaker Jason Vorse, co-owner of Pollen Floral Works in Castle Rock.

Vorse showed how to assemble floral designs and hand-held bouquets using flowers and greenery from Kelso Garden Club members.

Ann Sullivan, president of the Washington State Federated Garden Clubs was a special guest. She is a resident of Oak Harbor, Washington.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News