Kelso Garden Club donates tree to Riverside Park

Scarlet oak

Kelso Garden Club members recently donated a tree to Riverside Park. Pictured left to right are June Fauchald, Helen Kobelia, Phyllis Collins, Shirlee Whyte, Sarah Koss (KGC president) and Phyllis Hull. 

For the third consecutive year, members of the Kelso Garden Club donated a tree to Riverside Park in Lexington in celebration of Arbor Day, which was April 28 this year.

Members gave a scarlet oak to replace an old-growth oak that spilt and fell after the February 2022 wet and heavy snowfall.

Planting was delayed until the fall rains returned.

Members noted in a press release submitted to The Daily News that they “sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the Cowlitz County Parks Department in planting the Arbor Day tree.”

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

