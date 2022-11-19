Kelso Garden Club donates tree to Riverside Park

For the third consecutive year, members of the Kelso Garden Club donated a tree to Riverside Park in Lexington in celebration of Arbor Day, which was April 28 this year.
Members gave a scarlet oak to replace an old-growth oak that spilt and fell after the February 2022 wet and heavy snowfall.
Planting was delayed until the fall rains returned.
Members noted in a press release submitted to The Daily News that they “sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the Cowlitz County Parks Department in planting the Arbor Day tree.”
